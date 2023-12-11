Should you bet on Milos Kelemen to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

  • Kelemen is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Kelemen has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

