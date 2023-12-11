Should you bet on Milos Kelemen to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

Kelemen has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

