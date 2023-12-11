Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Campo Verde High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 11

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gila Ridge High School at Queen Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Dobson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Anthem Preparatory Academy at North Phoenix Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 11

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Central 1A

Lake Havasu High School at Verrado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Buckeye, AZ Conference: Desert West

Mesa High School at Canyon View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Waddell, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Pointe High School at McClintock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School - Ashburn at Buckeye Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cesar Chavez High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Prescott High School at Deer Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder Creek High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Glendale, AZ Conference: Desert Valley

Central High School at North Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Coronado High School at Barry Goldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Sahuaro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Mary's Catholic High School at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Poston Butte High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Higley High School at Basha High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Maryvale High School at Red Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinnacle High School at Corona del Sol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Crismon High School at Payson High School