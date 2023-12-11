Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Campo Verde High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gila Ridge High School at Queen Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anthem Preparatory Academy at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Central 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Havasu High School at Verrado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Pointe High School at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School - Ashburn at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar Chavez High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prescott High School at Deer Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder Creek High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Conference: Desert Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at North Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coronado High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Sahuaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Mary's Catholic High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poston Butte High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Higley High School at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryvale High School at Red Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinnacle High School at Corona del Sol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crismon High School at Payson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Payson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.