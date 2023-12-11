The Arizona Coyotes, including Logan Cooley, are in action Monday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cooley in that upcoming Coyotes-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Logan Cooley vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:49 per game on the ice, is -9.

In three of 26 games this year, Cooley has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Cooley has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cooley has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Cooley has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Cooley Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

