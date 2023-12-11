Will Logan Cooley Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Logan Cooley light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Cooley stats and insights
- In three of 26 games this season, Cooley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Cooley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
