Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
When the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Liam O'Brien score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Brien stats and insights
- O'Brien has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- O'Brien has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|8:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:21
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
