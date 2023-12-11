The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Valimaki find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

  • Valimaki is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

