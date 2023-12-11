Will Juuso Valimaki Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Valimaki find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Valimaki stats and insights
- Valimaki is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Valimaki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.