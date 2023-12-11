For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joshua Brown a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brown stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Brown's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:50 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:10 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:09 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.