Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Sabres on December 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Casey Mittelstadt, Clayton Keller and others are listed when the Buffalo Sabres host the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Keller has totaled nine goals and 16 assists in 26 games for Arizona, good for 25 points.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 20 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 11 assists in 26 games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
Matias Maccelli's four goals and 15 assists add up to 19 points this season.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Mittelstadt has been a big player for Buffalo this season, with 22 points in 28 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 28 games, with 12 goals and nine assists.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
