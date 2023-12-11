Player prop bet options for Casey Mittelstadt, Clayton Keller and others are listed when the Buffalo Sabres host the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Keller has totaled nine goals and 16 assists in 26 games for Arizona, good for 25 points.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 3 3 2 vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 20 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 11 assists in 26 games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Matias Maccelli's four goals and 15 assists add up to 19 points this season.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 9 0 1 1 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 5 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mittelstadt has been a big player for Buffalo this season, with 22 points in 28 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 2 1 0 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 28 games, with 12 goals and nine assists.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 1 0 1 7 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 2 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.