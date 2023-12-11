Coyotes vs. Sabres December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
You should watch Casey Mittelstadt and Clayton Keller in particular on Monday, when the Buffalo Sabres meet the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Sabres (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Keller's nine goals and 16 assists in 26 games give him 25 points on the season.
- With 20 total points (0.8 per game), including nine goals and 11 assists through 26 games, Nick Schmaltz is pivotal for Arizona's attack.
- This season, Arizona's Matias Maccelli has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has an .892 save percentage (47th in the league), with 288 total saves, while allowing 35 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-6-2 record between the posts for Arizona this season.
Sabres Players to Watch
- Mittelstadt is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (22 points), via amassed six goals and 16 assists.
- Jeff Skinner has 12 goals and nine assists, equaling 21 points (0.8 per game).
- Rasmus Dahlin's total of 21 points is via six goals and 15 assists.
- Eric Comrie's record is 1-5-0. He has given up 23 goals (4.01 goals against average) and racked up 144 saves.
Coyotes vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|25th
|2.82
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|20th
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.96
|11th
|22nd
|30.1
|Shots
|27.4
|30th
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|24th
|26th
|14.29%
|Power Play %
|24.44%
|7th
|12th
|81.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.68%
|14th
