The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-3) are favored on their home ice against the Arizona Coyotes (13-11-2) on Monday, December 11. The Sabres are -130 on the moneyline to win over the Coyotes (+105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Coyotes vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Arizona has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Sabres have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-3).

The Coyotes have been listed as the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Buffalo is 1-3 (victorious in just 25.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Arizona is 4-9 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.80 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.80 3.50 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.2 3.10 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 2.80 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

