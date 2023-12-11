Having dropped three straight at home, the Buffalo Sabres host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Coyotes-Sabres matchup on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 77 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 13th in the league.

With 84 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 26 9 16 25 14 14 48.1% Nick Schmaltz 26 9 11 20 20 19 44.9% Matias Maccelli 26 4 15 19 21 6 0% Lawson Crouse 25 12 5 17 12 7 34.2% Nick Bjugstad 26 6 11 17 8 9 51.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres rank 25th in goals against, giving up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Sabres' 79 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Sabres are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Sabres Key Players