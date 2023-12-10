Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Women's Pac-12 Power Rankings
See how each Pac-12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
1. Stanford
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 96-78 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: Portland
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. UCLA
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: W 95-78 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. USC
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: W 85-53 vs UC Riverside
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Utah
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: L 78-69 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Utah
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Colorado
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 95-74 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. Washington State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: L 60-55 vs Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Oregon State
- Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: W 78-58 vs Jackson State
Next Game
- Opponent: Santa Clara
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Washington
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: W 60-55 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Cal
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: W 76-49 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
10. Arizona
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: L 88-75 vs Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Oregon
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: W 67-37 vs Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: L 66-59 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
