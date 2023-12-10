The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Utah Utes is one of four games on the Sunday college basketball slate that has a Pac-12 team on the court.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida State Seminoles vs. UCLA Bruins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Utah Utes 2:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Washington State Cougars 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) UC Riverside Highlanders at USC Trojans 6:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 Pac-12 Network

