The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) take on the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies average 22.0 more points per game (77.6) than the Tar Heels give up (55.6).

UConn is 5-3 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

North Carolina's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 77.6 points.

The Tar Heels average 68.8 points per game, only three more points than the 65.8 the Huskies allow.

When North Carolina totals more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.

UConn is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies concede.

The Huskies make 48.2% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 FGCU L 65-64 Hertz Arena 11/30/2023 South Carolina L 65-58 Carmichael Arena 12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro W 81-66 Carmichael Arena 12/10/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena 12/15/2023 Western Carolina - Carmichael Arena 12/19/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center

UConn Schedule