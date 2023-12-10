Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts in Week 14: Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview, Stats
Which team has the advantage under center when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) clash with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at AT&T Stadium on December 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup
|Dak Prescott
|2023 Stats
|Jalen Hurts
|12
|Games Played
|12
|70.1%
|Completion %
|66.5%
|3,234 (269.5)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,995 (249.6)
|26
|Touchdowns
|19
|6
|Interceptions
|10
|174 (14.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|430 (35.8)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|12
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 299.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Eagles Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Eagles rank 24th in the NFL with 24.0 points allowed per game, and they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 350.6 given up per game.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia is having trouble this season, with 3,123 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 27 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Eagles are fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,084 (90.3 per game) and 14th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).
- On defense, Philadelphia is 32nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (47.3%) and 29th in red-zone percentage allowed (68.3%).
Jalen Hurts Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 255.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cowboys Defensive Stats
