Can we count on Troy Stecher lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Stecher has zero points on the power play.

Stecher averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:49 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

