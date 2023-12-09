For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Travis Dermott a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Dermott has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:49 Away W 6-2 10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 1-0 10/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

