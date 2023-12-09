Will Travis Dermott Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Travis Dermott a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Dermott stats and insights
- Dermott is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Dermott has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Dermott recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Away
|W 6-2
|10/17/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 1-0
|10/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 2-1
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
