When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Sean Durzi score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Durzi averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

