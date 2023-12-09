The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the San Francisco Dons (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

  • The Lumberjacks score 5.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Dons give up (67.1).
  • Northern Arizona is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
  • San Francisco's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Dons average 7.1 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Lumberjacks allow (69.9).
  • When San Francisco totals more than 69.9 points, it is 2-1.
  • This season the Dons are shooting 36.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Lumberjacks concede.
  • The Lumberjacks' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Dons have given up.

Northern Arizona Leaders

  • Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
  • Emily Rodabaugh: 10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
  • Sophie Glancey: 12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
  • Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Northern Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Youngstown State W 74-70 Orleans Arena
11/29/2023 UNLV L 85-69 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/6/2023 Pacific W 96-65 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/9/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/18/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center

