The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the San Francisco Dons (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

The Lumberjacks score 5.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Dons give up (67.1).

Northern Arizona is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

San Francisco's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Dons average 7.1 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Lumberjacks allow (69.9).

When San Francisco totals more than 69.9 points, it is 2-1.

This season the Dons are shooting 36.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Lumberjacks concede.

The Lumberjacks' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Dons have given up.

Northern Arizona Leaders

Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Emily Rodabaugh: 10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Sophie Glancey: 12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Schedule