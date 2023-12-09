The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) will meet the San Francisco Dons (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Jasmine Gayles: 18.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Debora Dos Santos: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Cami Fulcher: 10.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Luana Leite: 5.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Freja Werth: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

