The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 151.5.

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: McDermott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Arizona -3.5 151.5

Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona's matchups have gone over 151.5 points only once this season (in nine contests).

The average point total in Northern Arizona's outings this year is 139.3, 12.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lumberjacks' ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

Northern Arizona has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Lumberjacks have played as a favorite of -185 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 1 11.1% 65.6 143.7 73.8 153.3 144.6 Incarnate Word 4 57.1% 78.1 143.7 79.5 153.3 147.2

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks score 13.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Cardinals give up (79.5).

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 6-3-0 2-0 2-7-0 Incarnate Word 3-4-0 2-3 5-2-0

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona Incarnate Word 6-8 Home Record 7-7 3-13 Away Record 3-12 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

