Saturday's game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3) and the San Francisco Dons (2-6) at War Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Northern Arizona coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Lumberjacks secured a 96-65 win over Pacific.

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 68, San Francisco 67

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

On November 24 against the Portland Pilots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks notched their best win of the season, a 66-65 victory at a neutral site.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).

Northern Arizona has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Dons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 88) on November 24

96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 178) on December 6

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 261) on November 19

74-70 over Youngstown State (No. 274) on November 25

Northern Arizona Leaders

Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Emily Rodabaugh: 10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Sophie Glancey: 12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks put up 72.8 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (281st in college basketball). They have a +23 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

