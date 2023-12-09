The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

In games Northern Arizona shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Lumberjacks are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 102nd.

The Lumberjacks put up 65.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 79.5 the Cardinals allow.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona averaged 78.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).

Defensively the Lumberjacks played better in home games last season, surrendering 72.6 points per game, compared to 75.8 away from home.

Northern Arizona averaged 9.4 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule