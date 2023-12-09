Saturday's game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 76-72 based on our computer prediction, with Northern Arizona taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Incarnate Word 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-4.2)

Northern Arizona (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Incarnate Word has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northern Arizona, who is 6-3-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Cardinals' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Lumberjacks' games have gone over.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks put up 65.6 points per game (331st in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (244th in college basketball). They have a -74 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Northern Arizona averages 29.6 rebounds per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.5 boards per game.

Northern Arizona connects on 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.3 (276th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.0.

Northern Arizona forces 13.6 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball) while committing 14.3 (332nd in college basketball).

