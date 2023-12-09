Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to wager on Schmaltz's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz has averaged 20:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In seven of 25 games this year Schmaltz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 25 games this season, Schmaltz has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 2 20 Points 1 9 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.