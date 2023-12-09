Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nick Bjugstad to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjugstad stats and insights
- In six of 25 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Bjugstad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|17:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|20:01
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
