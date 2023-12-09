In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nick Bjugstad to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:10 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 17:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:54 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:50 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

