Will Milos Kelemen find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Kelemen has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

