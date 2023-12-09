Matias Maccelli and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Does a bet on Maccelli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Matias Maccelli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 16:07 on the ice per game.

Maccelli has a goal in four of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 25 games this season, Maccelli has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Maccelli has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Maccelli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Maccelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 2 18 Points 3 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

