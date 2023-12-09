Should you wager on Matias Maccelli to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • Maccelli has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • Maccelli averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:33 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:26 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:00 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:54 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:04 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

