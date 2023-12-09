Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
Can we count on Mathew Dumba finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Dumba has no points on the power play.
- Dumba averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
