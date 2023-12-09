For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Logan Cooley a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

  • In three of 25 games this season, Cooley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • Cooley has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • Cooley's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:38 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

