The Arizona Coyotes, with Lawson Crouse, take the ice Saturday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Crouse are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Lawson Crouse vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse has averaged 16:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Crouse has scored a goal in 10 of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in 13 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

In four of 24 games this year, Crouse has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Crouse's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 24 Games 2 16 Points 3 11 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

