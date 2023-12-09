Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.