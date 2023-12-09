Jason Zucker and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Fancy a wager on Zucker in the Coyotes-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Zucker vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Zucker has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 14:11 on the ice per game.

Zucker has a goal in five games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 18 games this season, Zucker has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Zucker has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

Zucker's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 23.1% chance of Zucker having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zucker Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 8 Points 1 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

