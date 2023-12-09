Will Jason Zucker find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

Zucker has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Zucker averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Zucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:47 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:16 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:52 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.