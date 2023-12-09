The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The contest airs on ESPNU.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Grand Canyon matchup in this article.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Grand Canyon Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-4.5) 140.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Grand Canyon is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Liberty is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Flames' seven games have gone over the point total.

