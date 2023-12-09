Grand Canyon vs. Liberty: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The contest airs on ESPNU.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Grand Canyon matchup in this article.
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-4.5)
|142.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-4.5)
|140.5
|-205
|+168
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon is 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- Liberty is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Flames' seven games have gone over the point total.
