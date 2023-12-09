The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Flames have averaged.

Grand Canyon has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 221st.

The Antelopes' 80.1 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 62.6 the Flames allow.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Grand Canyon is 7-1.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.

The Antelopes conceded fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.

At home, Grand Canyon drained 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Grand Canyon's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule