The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Flames have averaged.
  • Grand Canyon has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 221st.
  • The Antelopes' 80.1 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 62.6 the Flames allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.6 points, Grand Canyon is 7-1.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
  • The Antelopes conceded fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.
  • At home, Grand Canyon drained 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Grand Canyon's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 UT Arlington W 76-69 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/5/2023 San Diego State W 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Portland - Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Sam Houston - Grand Canyon University Arena

