How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Flames have averaged.
- Grand Canyon has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 221st.
- The Antelopes' 80.1 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 62.6 the Flames allow.
- When it scores more than 62.6 points, Grand Canyon is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
- The Antelopes conceded fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.
- At home, Grand Canyon drained 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Grand Canyon's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 76-69
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/5/2023
|San Diego State
|W 79-73
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Portland
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.