Saturday's game between the Liberty Flames (7-2) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) squaring off at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 75, Grand Canyon 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-4.0)

Liberty (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Liberty's record against the spread this season is 6-1-0, and Grand Canyon's is 4-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Flames are 4-3-0 and the Antelopes are 3-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.1 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon ranks 70th in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 10 more than the 25.9 its opponents average.

Grand Canyon hits 6 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Grand Canyon has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.