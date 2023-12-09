The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) at TD Garden on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network, with each team back in action after a loss. The Bruins were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Coyotes vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Coyotes (+190) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won six, or 37.5%, of those games.

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer two times so far this season. They split the games 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 25 games this season.

Coyotes vs Bruins Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 81 (13th) Goals 81 (13th) 62 (2nd) Goals Allowed 72 (12th) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 22 (6th) 10 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (13th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over four times.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.8 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have conceded 72 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +9.

