Coyotes vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) at TD Garden on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network, with each team back in action after a loss. The Bruins were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Coyotes vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-250)
|Coyotes (+190)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won six, or 37.5%, of those games.
- Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer two times so far this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 25 games this season.
Coyotes vs Bruins Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|81 (13th)
|Goals
|81 (13th)
|62 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (12th)
|18 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (6th)
|10 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (13th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over four times.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.8 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have conceded 72 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +9.
