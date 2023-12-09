The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) will host the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Coyotes vs Bruins Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 72 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.

The Coyotes' 81 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 25 8 16 24 13 13 48.1% Nick Schmaltz 25 9 11 20 20 19 48% Matias Maccelli 25 4 14 18 20 5 0% Lawson Crouse 24 11 5 16 10 6 33.3% Nick Bjugstad 25 6 10 16 8 8 51.9%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 62 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Bruins' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players