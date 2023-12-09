Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Coconino County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
BASIS Phoenix at Northland Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Point High School at Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Williams, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
