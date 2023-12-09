The Arizona Coyotes, including Clayton Keller, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Looking to wager on Keller's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Clayton Keller vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Keller has a goal in eight of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in 17 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Keller has an assist in 12 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Keller's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Keller has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 2 24 Points 2 8 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

