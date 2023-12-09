Arizona vs. Wisconsin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Arizona Wildcats (7-0) will aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Badgers have taken six games in a row.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-9.5)
|143.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-9.5)
|143.5
|-490
|+365
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Arizona has covered in each of its seven games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.
- Wisconsin has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.
- A total of three Badgers games this year have hit the over.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Arizona's national championship odds (+1100) place it just second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is best.
- With odds of +1100, Arizona has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.
