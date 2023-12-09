A pair of streaking squads square off when the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, who have won six in a row.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Arizona has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.

Wisconsin has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of nine times this year.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

