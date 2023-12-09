Arizona vs. Wisconsin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, who have won six in a row.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-9.5)
|145.5
|-450
|+320
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-9.5)
|144.5
|-490
|+365
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Arizona has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.
- Wisconsin has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of nine times this year.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).
- The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.
