How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Arizona is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at first.
- The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 30.3 more points than the Badgers allow (63.1).
- Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona performed better in home games last year, putting up 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.
- The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
- Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
