The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Arizona is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at first.
  • The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 30.3 more points than the Badgers allow (63.1).
  • Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arizona performed better in home games last year, putting up 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.
  • The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
  • Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.