The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Arizona is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at first.

The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 30.3 more points than the Badgers allow (63.1).

Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona performed better in home games last year, putting up 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.

The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).

Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule