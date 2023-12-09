How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), winners of six straight. It starts at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Badgers allow to opponents.
- Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at first.
- The Wildcats score 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers give up.
- Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.
- The Badgers average 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.6).
- When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 93.4 points, it is 7-2.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in road games (74.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).
- At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.
- At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
