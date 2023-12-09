A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, who have won six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the best rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 272nd.

The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 30.3 more points than the Badgers give up (63.1).

When Arizona puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.

The Badgers average 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.6).

Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.5.

At home, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.

At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

