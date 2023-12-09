Saturday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) facing off at McKale Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-68 win for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.0)

Arizona (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Arizona's record against the spread this season is 7-0-0, while Wisconsin's is 5-4-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in two games, while Badgers games have gone over three times.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 93.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (25th in college basketball). They have a +216 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.8 points per game.

Arizona pulls down 42.7 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 25.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 17.7 boards per game.

Arizona knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats' 109.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 73.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Arizona has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.4 per game (288th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

