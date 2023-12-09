Saturday's contest that pits the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup against Wisconsin. The over/under is currently listed at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Line: Arizona -9.5

Arizona -9.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -450, Wisconsin +320

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Arizona (-9.5)



Arizona (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Arizona has a 7-0-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Wisconsin, who is 5-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 2-5-0 and the Badgers are 3-6-0. The two teams average 167 points per game, 21.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 93.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +216 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.8 points per game.

Arizona is first in the nation at 47.1 rebounds per game. That's 19 more than the 28.1 its opponents average.

Arizona connects on 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Wildcats record 109 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 73 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (289th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (30th in college basketball).

Wisconsin ranks 272nd in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 27.1 its opponents average.

Wisconsin connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Wisconsin wins the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 9.8 (47th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.