Saturday's game between the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) and the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at McKale Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-68 and heavily favors Arizona to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) versus Wisconsin. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 145.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Line: Arizona -9.5

Arizona -9.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -450, Wisconsin +320

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Arizona (-9.5)



Arizona (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Arizona has a 7-0-0 record against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Wildcats are 2-5-0 and the Badgers are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 167 points per game, 21.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (27th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 19 boards on average. It collects 47.1 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.1 per contest.

Arizona makes 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 31.5% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 12th in college basketball with 109 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 73 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (289th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. It grabs 34.3 rebounds per game (272nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.1.

Wisconsin connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.5%.

Wisconsin has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (47th in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 13.1 it forces (110th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.